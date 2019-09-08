O’FALLON, Mo. – A child under the age of 2 was transported to a hospital after being found inside a car in O’Fallon, Missouri Friday afternoon, according to the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

Police responded to CarShield Field around 1:40 p.m. where the juvenile was found. Police said the child under the age of 2 was left in the car, from 8 a.m. until 1:40 p.m.

Police have not released the condition or the exact age of the child.

According to police, after the initial investigation it was determined that the actual location the child was left in a vehicle was in the 100 block of Sheriff Dierker Dr. A family member had then driven to the parking lot in the area of TR Hughes and Tom Ginnever Ave. Police said a family member was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as 5 On Your Side receives more information.