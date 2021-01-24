2 children, 3 adults injured in south St. Louis County house fire

A 7-year-old, an 18-month and two men old were taken to area hospitals

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old and a toddler were among five injured when a house caught fire Sunday morning in south St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with the South County Precinct responded at around 9:40 a.m. for a fire on the 700 block of Regina Avenue, south of the city-county line. Upon arrival, they found a single-family home on fire.

Lemay, Mehlville, Affton and St. Louis City firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Four people were able to make it out of the home, and firefighters rescued one person from the second story, according to the Lemay Fire Department.

A 7-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, and an 18-month-old and two men were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and St. Louis County Crime Scene Unit are investigating the cause of the fire.