2 young children shot, killed Monday draws attention to availability of free gun locks

Here's how Missouri and Illinois parents can access free gun locks.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Two children were shot and killed Monday in the St. Louis area.

The incidents prompted a reminder that free gun locks are available to prevent such tragedies.

In Belleville, the victim was a 5-year-old girl. It happened Monday evening at a home on South 88th Street. Upon arrival, police officers observed a vehicle associated with the residence speeding eastbound on West Main Street. The vehicle was found to be transporting the victim to the hospital. There was no word on what led to the shooting, but police said they are not actively looking for a gunman.

In Berkeley, police said the call came out at 10:20 Monday morning in the 6700 block of Larry Lane. There, police say a 7-year-old boy died inside a pick-up truck. Police did not say if the child was alone in the car or not, or explain why he was in the car in the first place. Police said the family was nearby when it happened.

Gun owners can pick up a free gun lock at St. Louis City Fire Department engine houses, St. Louis Public Library locations and select St. Louis County Library locations. Those gun locks are available in partnership with the Women's Voices Raised for Social Justice's Lock It For Love project.

Many local law enforcement offices offer free gun locks to residents.

BJC HealthCare is working to lower the number of preventable gun-related injuries by making free no-questions-asked gun locks available at all BJC hospital emergency rooms, St. Louis Children's Hospital Specialty Care Centers in west and south St. Louis County, the St. Louis Children's Hospital Center for Families Resource Library and the St. Louis Children's Safety Stop.

Missouri and Illinois parents can request a free gun lock online from St. Louis Children's Hospital.

SSM Health has free gun locks available at local SSM Health hospital emergency rooms, Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics clinics and the Behavior Health Urgent Care at SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.