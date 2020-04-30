Children injured in St. Louis crash Thursday afternoon

Police said callers at the scene reported three children were injured in the crash

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are on the scene of a crash in north city that left several children injured.

Emergency crews responded to W. Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard for a report of a collision with injuries Thursday afternoon. A police sergeant told 5 On Your Side that callers on the scene reported three children were hurt. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, the sergeant added.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not have any further details to release.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.