ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a child was killed and another was injured in a shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near Euclid Avenue and Highland Avenue.

Police said two children and a woman arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the children was pronounced dead while the other child is in critical condition. The woman's condition is unknown.

Fourteen children have been shot in the City of St. Louis in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

