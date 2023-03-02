Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over St. Louis area

"I'm on the fence about what China's saying. I don't know if I truly really believe it," said Bob Swan.

ST. LOUIS — "What can we really do?" asked Bob Swan.

"This is kind of strange," said Russ Geminn.

Strange or not, the big, suspected spy balloon from China is now moving across the United States, and it has captivated the world.

It's also captured the attention of balloon watchers in the St. Louis.

"I'd be concerned about it," said Bob Swan.

From south St. Louis to downtown to O'Fallon, Missouri, and Washington, Missouri, plenty of people snapped cellphone photos of China's balloon that's reportedly the size of three buses.

Chinese officials insist the balloon is a civilian airship used for weather research and was blown off course and is not a threat to the U.S.

"Yeah, there's a lot to be suspicious about, but all we can do is be our good, little selves until we've got something bigger to worry about," said Geminn.

"I'm on the fence on what they're saying about it. I don't know if I really believe," said Swan.

Several Missouri lawmakers also aren't buying all the ballyhoo about China's big balloon.

Republican Josh Hawley tweeted: "Shoot It down."

"I think it's easy to shoot it down. It's a weather balloon," said Geminn.

"Until we know a little bit more, I wouldn't want to shoot it down," said Swan.

U.S. officials are debating what to do about the controversial balloon.

"I made clear that the presence of this surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace is a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Pentagon says it's tracking the balloon's every move.

"Oh, nothing to worry about if the Pentagon's all over it,. We know something's in the air right," Geminn said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the suspected spy balloon is now heading toward the Carolinas.

On Friday night, the Pentagon reported a second Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Latin America.