BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The St. Clair County, Illinois, Grand Jury has indicted Chris R. Grant in the death of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in August.

Grant was indicted Friday on 10 charges in total; three counts of first-degree murder charges, three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of armed violence, one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Trooper Hopkins was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 23. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later that day.

Grant remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $5 million bond.

Al Stewart Jr., a second man charged in connection with the death of Trooper Hopkins, was also indicted on one charge each of armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to distribute and obstructing justice.

