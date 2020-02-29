ST. LOUIS — The pancake stacks are back at a popular south city restaurant.

Chris’ Pancake & Dining had to close its doors earlier this week after a truck crashed into the front entrance.

A photo shared on Facebook showed a pile of cinder blocks scattered on the sidewalk and the top of the steps leading up to the front doors. The damage also appeared to extend into the side area of the entryway. Part of the wall was bent in and there was a crack in the cinder blocks along the bottom of the wall.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, which also happened to be National Pancake Day.

Facebook: Chris' Pancake and Dining

Chris’ made the repairs needed and welcomed customers back to its dining rooms on Thursday. However, the restaurant wrote on Facebook that diners can expect the work to continue for the next several months.

Chris’ Pancake is a staple at Southwest Avenue and Watson Road in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of south city.

