Christian Hospital launches investigation into mysterious death in Ferguson

Anthony Miller was taken to the hospital by ambulance, only to be found dead hours later on his neighbor's front porch in Ferguson.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Christian Hospital has launched an investigation into how a 72-year-old man taken to the hospital by ambulance was found dead on his neighbor’s front porch just hours later.

Jermaine Lacy contacted 5 On Your Side after his step-father’s brother, Anthony Miller, was found dead on his neighbor’s front stairs in the early morning hours of Sept. 18.

Lacy had called an ambulance for his uncle when he started struggling to breathe.

The ambulance picked Miller up at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Then, at about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, Lacy woke up to the sound of his neighbor banging on his front door.

“He was screaming, 'It’s a dead body on my porch!'” Lacy recalled.

5 On Your Side’s story aired Sept. 27. Lacy got a letter from representatives of the hospital’s Risk Management and Patient Experience divisions.

It stated, “This acknowledgment letter is written verification of your concerns about your recent visit or admission at Christian Hospital have been documented and we are in the initial stages of our investigation. Our goal is to address those issues as quickly as possible; however, we have up to 21 business days to complete our investigation and respond to you in writing.”

The administrators also gave Lacy a phone number to call if he did not receive a response by Oct. 27.

BJC Healthcare operates Christian Hospital. A spokeswoman told 5 On Your Side the healthcare system could not comment on this case because of patient confidentiality laws.

Lacy said he has no idea whether a taxi or a rideshare company brought his uncle home that night to the wrong address.

“I just want to get answers from the hospital of why they released somebody that age and their sickness out in the streets like that,” Lacy said. “The man was frail.

“He had a lot of complications.”

Ferguson police were dispatched to the scene at 3:12 a.m. Sept. 18, according to a police report.

When they removed Miller’s hoodie to perform CPR, officers saw hospital leads on his chest and fluid coming from his mouth. There were no signs of trauma or injuries that led officers to believe the cause of death was anything but a medical emergency, according to the report.

The police report states Miller was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

A representative from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office said Miller would not have an autopsy performed because there did not appear to be any foul play or drugs or alcohol involved in the death.

Should his family not claim his remains, he will be cremated and interred at a county-owned lot in a cemetery.