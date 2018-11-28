GRANITE CITY, Ill. — At Blessed Threads Thrift Shop, shoppers come in for a good deal. Sometimes, they leave with a little bit of hope.

“It's always been in my heart to help working families that are struggling,” said Christa Funderburk, the store’s owner and founder.

Blessed Threads sells gently used clothes and home goods. Almost everything is less than $4.

“If you can't afford it, talk to one of us and we help based on ability to pay,” she said.

The money from sales goes back to its mission of helping families. Inside the store, there is a free community pantry, stocked with food and toiletries. There is also a bathroom, where homeless people can take a shower.

“This store is here to help people like me and everybody else,” said Ruth Hicks, who purchased some toys and clothes for her granddaughter.

Tuesday morning, Christa discovered her store had been broken into. The thief or thieves broke through the glass door. They stole money from the cash register. They also took dozens of brand new donated toys and clothes that were meant for families in need.

“They took from the community,” Christa said. “They didn't take from me personally. They took from the people who need it.”

Christa said whoever took the gifts and money could have just asked for help. Still, she’s not going to let the break-in stop her from helping everyone who walks through her door.

“It's a blessing to give. It's a blessing to help people,” Christa said.

To help replace the stolen Christmas gifts, contact the store through their Facebook page.

