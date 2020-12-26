House fire caused by unattended cooking displaces family of 7 on Christmas

The Red Cross of Missouri responded to the fire to help the mother, father and five children that were living in the home

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department said a house fire that displaced a family of seven on Christmas was caused by unattended cooking.

The fire department said the fire was at a multi-family home on the 5500 block of Theodosia Street in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood at around 2:20 Friday afternoon.

About an hour later, the department said everyone made it out of the house safely and the fire was extinguished. No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross of Missouri responded to the fire to help the mother, father and five children that were living in the home.

St. Louis Fire Department Command Staff Officer Garon Mosby said unattended cooking was a contributing factor.