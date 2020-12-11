MDC conducting voluntary CWD testing on harvested deer this weekend

The sampling is usually mandatory, but in consideration of COVID-19, it is voluntary this year

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Conservation will conduct voluntary sampling of harvested deer in 30 counties this weekend to test for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The event, which falls on the opening weekend of fall firearms deer season, is part of MDC's ongoing effort to track and manage the disease. The sampling is usually mandatory, but in consideration of COVID-19, it is voluntary this year.

Hunters who gather deer in any of the 30 counties of MDC's CWD Management Zone can choose to present their harvested deer at one of 71 sampling station on the day of harvest. The zone includes all Missouri counties surrounding, but not including, St. Louis County.

It will take place Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required.

CWD sample collection sites will be provided to hunters across the state this weekend during the beginning of firearms deer season. Learn more at https://t.co/E7YZpe3ZYI pic.twitter.com/ZtPGCOroc8 — MO Conservation (@MDC_online) November 12, 2020

MDC has tested more than 137,000 deer for chronic wasting disease, or CWD, since it was first found in free-range deer in Missouri in 2012. CWD remains relatively rare in Missouri but is slowly spreading, MDC said. Locally, it has been found in Franklin, Crawford and Jefferson counties.

CWD is always fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It may take years for animals to show symptoms, but it will eventually cause lesions in the brain.