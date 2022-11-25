Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving

"Some people are here because they need help with food. Some people are here because they don't have anybody else to spend the holiday with."

AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

"We’ve been homeless for a while now. We're actually staying in our car,” Hollis said.

For 12 years, the back hall has been a haven on Thanksgiving Day for those without the means to buy a meal and others without family to share one with.

“This community being able to give back to homeless is really helpful. Sometimes homeless people don't even have this opportunity to come out here and even take a free meal. I mean this is huge for us,” Yager said.

“We really appreciate it,” Hollis continued.

Turkey, stuffing, greens, and dessert was served.

Kisha Robinson and her family decided to switch it up this year and lend helping hands.

"We've all been here where we've needed help. Needed helping hands so just to give back to some people that don't family or just give them a helping hand today. Feels good," said Robinson.

The church provided 400 meals. About 65 of those are delivered to people's homes.

“Some people are here because they need help with food. Some people are here because they don't have anybody else to spend the holiday with. They come here and we're able to be that community for them,” said Chris Hotard who organized the giveaway.

People like Dorris Videmschel, who commits herself to help people recover from substance abuse throughout the year. She said her children were away from home.

“I bake for them, I bring them birthday cards. I like to be purposeful,” she said.

This Thanksgiving, she shared a familiar song to encourage others in the room.

“You are a promise. You are possibility. You are a promise. With a capital P,” she sang.