EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — United Congregations of Metro East and community leaders will host a virtual town hall to highlight the need for more testing sites in the Metro East and Southern Illinois.

The "Testing Tuesday East St. Louis" will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live on April 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

"The COVID-19 epidemic continues with no clear sign of letting up," the release said. "What is clear is that communities of color specifically black and Lantinx communities are disproportionately impacted and are seeing higher infection rates and death rates. The government’s response has been slow and non-effective in those communities."

"The systemic barriers of transportation, poverty, and access to medical care are deterrents to getting people tested in these communities that are being devastated by this epidemic. We are compelled to get action and demand a response from our government."

For more information, click here.

Flyer for "Testing Tuesday"

United Congregations of Metro East

More local headlines