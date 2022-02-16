Local church offering drive-thru prayers for Ash Wednesday

The event known as "Ash and Dash" will be held in Manchester, Missouri.

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A church is offering a special event for people wanting to observe Ash Wednesday.

Manchester United Methodist Church will offer a drive-thru experience on March 2. During the community event, participants can stay in their vehicle while clergy members pray with them and offer a free cross keepsake. The event is open to the public with no need to be a member of the church to participate.

The event called "Ash and Dash" is being held at the Manchester Athletic Association parking lot at 14380 Manchester Rd. in Manchester, just west of Highway 141. The times to attend are 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m.to 1 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.

The church advises drivers to look for signs to navigate the event. Last year, more than 400 people took advantage of this opportunity.