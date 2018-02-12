A local church has a powerful message about violence for anyone who passes their building.

In front of Mt. Beula Missionary Baptist Church there are more than 100 crosses planted, to show the number of people who died by homicide this year.

Stephanie Ceaser said it’s a message about violence that can be felt before you even walk into the doors at the church.

“Just to see that we have that many crosses out there it just really it hurts,” Ceaser said.

She said it hurts because the crosses symbolize the amount of people killed by homicide this year in the city and county, and that’s a pain she is familiar with. Ceaser lost her son to gun violence and his killer was never found.

“My son was 30 years old yes lost his life. Next Sunday December 9 it will be the two years of him being killed," Ceaser said.

And like many other parents, the pain she carries from his tragic death is everlasting.

"He was a passenger in a vehicle, from what I’m told. A car was chasing the car that he was in and they shot through the back window and he was hit in the back of the head and died instantly," Ceaser said.

She said it was so devastating the news tore up their family.

"It will never go away it will never get easier, but I just try to realize that they're in a better place," Ceaser said.

The pastor of Mount Beulah E.G. Shields said they planted 165 crosses for the city and 71 for the county to symbolize the number of homicides so far in 2018. This year marks the fifth anniversary of planting the crosses in front of his church and Shields said the message seems more important each year.

“It’s our thought that each time they look at the crosses they would be reminded of the fact that each cross represents a life, a son, a daughter, mother or father. There are too many homicides, these crosses they are a visual statement that say the violence must stop,” Shields said.

Ceaser agrees with her pastor and she hopes when people look at the image of the crosses, it will help change the minds of those who engage in violence.

"Every day or every other day there is a killing in this community, it’s horrible. By him putting those crosses out people drive by and see them, just knowing each day that was a life that was taken," Ceaser said.

