Churches on the Streets collects hurricane relief supplies in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A St. Louis charity with ties to Southwest Florida is collecting supplies in Wood River for hurricane disaster relief.
Churches on the Streets has helped St. Louisans for 14 years and counting. In the past four years, they’ve established a presence in Florida.
Now the non-profit is tasked with helping both communities.
"I've talked to dozens of people from the Illinois - Missouri area who have family there,” said Angela Valdez, founder. “Some who have been impacted. Some who have lost communication, have not heard from them. So we get to be the boots on the ground and go help those families."
From 9:30 a.m. until dusk, Valdez will have a truck ready to be loaded with supplies and love from St. Louis. As soon as the truck is loaded, the organization will drive down and start handing out relief. If you can’t donate supplies, cash is always needed.
"When they see their homes completely gone or underwater. Nothings left,” Valdez said. “And you are the first one to be there to give a hug. Give them a tarp and something cold to drink and hot to eat, it means a lot."
Requested Items:
Bleach
Sprayers
Cleaning towels
Wet wipes
Toilet paper
Paper towels
Dog food
Cat food
5-gallon buckets with lids
Roofing nails
Ladders
Hammers
First aid items:
Bandages
Gauze
Antibiotic ointment
Peroxide
Bandaids
Diapers
Baby wipes
Toddler and baby food
Prepackaged foods non-perishable
Gallon bottles of water
Large roof Tarps
Flashlights
Batteries
Industrial extension cords
Work gloves
Heavy contractor trash bags
Sanitizer wipes
Donations can be brought to 209 Old St. Louis Rd, Wood River, Illinois until 7 p.m. Friday or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
PayPal donations can be made at ChurchesOnTheStreets@gmail.com. Checks should be dropped off in person or mailed to:
COTS
P. O. box 602
Wood River, IL 62095