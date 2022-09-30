Churches on the Streets collects hurricane relief supplies in Wood River

The charity of 14 years is looking to fill the truck as quickly as possible so they can head to Southwest Florida.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A St. Louis charity with ties to Southwest Florida is collecting supplies in Wood River for hurricane disaster relief.

Churches on the Streets has helped St. Louisans for 14 years and counting. In the past four years, they’ve established a presence in Florida.

Now the non-profit is tasked with helping both communities.

"I've talked to dozens of people from the Illinois - Missouri area who have family there,” said Angela Valdez, founder. “Some who have been impacted. Some who have lost communication, have not heard from them. So we get to be the boots on the ground and go help those families."

From 9:30 a.m. until dusk, Valdez will have a truck ready to be loaded with supplies and love from St. Louis. As soon as the truck is loaded, the organization will drive down and start handing out relief. If you can’t donate supplies, cash is always needed.

"When they see their homes completely gone or underwater. Nothings left,” Valdez said. “And you are the first one to be there to give a hug. Give them a tarp and something cold to drink and hot to eat, it means a lot."

Requested Items:

Bleach

Sprayers

Cleaning towels

Wet wipes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Dog food

Cat food

5-gallon buckets with lids

Roofing nails

Ladders

Hammers

First aid items:

Bandages

Gauze

Antibiotic ointment

Peroxide

Bandaids

Diapers

Baby wipes

Toddler and baby food

Prepackaged foods non-perishable

Gallon bottles of water

Large roof Tarps

Flashlights

Batteries

Industrial extension cords

Work gloves

Heavy contractor trash bags

Sanitizer wipes

Ladders

Donations can be brought to 209 Old St. Louis Rd, Wood River, Illinois until 7 p.m. Friday or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

PayPal donations can be made at ChurchesOnTheStreets@gmail.com. Checks should be dropped off in person or mailed to:



COTS

P. O. box 602

Wood River, IL 62095