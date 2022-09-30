x
Churches on the Streets collects hurricane relief supplies in Wood River

The charity of 14 years is looking to fill the truck as quickly as possible so they can head to Southwest Florida.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A St. Louis charity with ties to Southwest Florida is collecting supplies in Wood River for hurricane disaster relief.

Churches on the Streets has helped St. Louisans for 14 years and counting. In the past four years, they’ve established a presence in Florida.

Now the non-profit is tasked with helping both communities.

"I've talked to dozens of people from the Illinois - Missouri area who have family there,” said Angela Valdez, founder. “Some who have been impacted. Some who have lost communication, have not heard from them. So we get to be the boots on the ground and go help those families."

From 9:30 a.m. until dusk, Valdez will have a truck ready to be loaded with supplies and love from St. Louis. As soon as the truck is loaded, the organization will drive down and start handing out relief. If you can’t donate supplies, cash is always needed.

"When they see their homes completely gone or underwater. Nothings left,” Valdez said. “And you are the first one to be there to give a hug. Give them a tarp and something cold to drink and hot to eat, it means a lot."

Requested Items: 

Bleach 

Sprayers 

Cleaning towels 

Wet wipes 

Toilet paper 

Paper towels 

Dog food 

Cat food 

5-gallon buckets with lids 

Roofing nails 

Ladders 

Hammers 

First aid items: 

Bandages 

Gauze 

Antibiotic ointment 

Peroxide 

Bandaids

Diapers 

Baby wipes 

Toddler and baby food

Prepackaged foods non-perishable

Gallon bottles of water

Large roof Tarps 

Flashlights 

Batteries 

Industrial extension cords 

Work gloves 

Heavy contractor trash bags 

Sanitizer wipes 

Ladders

Donations can be brought to 209 Old St. Louis Rd, Wood River, Illinois until 7 p.m. Friday or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

PayPal donations can be made at ChurchesOnTheStreets@gmail.com. Checks should be dropped off in person or mailed to:

COTS
P. O. box 602
Wood River, IL 62095 

Channel 5 is here! Let's get this truck filled! Come drop off donations until 7:00 pm at 209 Old St. Louis Rd, Wood...

Posted by Churches on the Streets STL on Friday, September 30, 2022

