Churchgoers return to in-person service on Easter Sunday in the St. Louis area

There were activities for the youth, praise, worship, and a sermon at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church in Jennings on Sunday.

JENNINGS, Mo. — Many churches held Easter Sunday services for the first time in a few years after being forced to cancel gatherings and make changes because of COVID-19.

Easter Sunday is a staple holiday for Christians. It marks the end of the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.

Members and visitors filled the seats for the most normal service they have had on Easter Sunday in a while.

The morning began with holiday Sunday School where youth delivered speeches followed by the church’s regular 10 a.m. service.

Terri Brown, a member, and her family were the pews taking it all in.

“Being able to be with my mom, my son. Fellowship with some of our members that I haven't seen in so long. It really felt refreshing and rewarding," Brown said.

"So many of the members haven't been able to come. Many of them have taken ill. Others have passed away so I'm just so thankful that we are gathered back again," said Climmie Laney, Brown’s mother.

It was the first time the Jeffers family had been in the sanctuary since the pandemic started.

"Seeing everyone's faces, you know, hearing the sermon. Looking at all the kids with their Easter speeches. We really are grateful and happy that we came today," said Lacesha Jeffers.

"It's nothing like being in a physical presence of just being back in church,” her husband added.

The church, which holds a little more than 500 members, still checked temperatures and required masks indoors.

The Rev. Rodrick Burton, the church’s pastor, told 5 On Your Side attendance had remained steady and that was something he wanted to keep consistent.

"We do have some members who, for whatever reason, they didn't get vaccinated, and we do want to make it a safe environment so that they can come and worship," Burton said.