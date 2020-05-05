As some businesses open for Cinco de Mayo, others restricted to curbside service only

Some businesses that were allowed to reopen outside St. Louis city and county chose to remain closed with curbside service

ST. LOUIS — On May 5, hundreds of people usually line Cherokee Street in south St. Louis and fill the seats at different patios.

But Tuesday's Cinco de Mayo celebration looked way different than years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yeah, normally the streets are packed and people have little stands everywhere so you can barely walk down the street, so it is quite different," said Liz Gram.

"Right over here they have to-go margaritas and you can get them in a pineapple or what do they call that? Oh, regular size," said Cinco connoisseur Liz Gram, who opted for the pineapple.

While she's in good spirits, businesses along Cherokee Street are banned from opening to the public, restricted to curbside service only.

While businesses in the city don't have the option to fully open, those like Casa Mia in St. Charles County do. They're still choosing to continue with curbside service only.

"Could be a good thing, could be a bad thing, but at least I have the peace of mind knowing I'm protecting my staff and my family," said one business owner.

Just down the road at Maria Bonita Mexican Grill, a different decision was made to fully open to customers since they no longer have a stay-at-home order.

"We've been struggling this past couple months, so that's one of the main reasons we decided to reopen," said Lara Gram.

Whether you choose to stay home, order curbside or eat in, Gram wanted you to remember to stay positive in attitude but negative from COVID-19, so we can all get through this together.