ST. LOUIS — A popular Cinco de Mayo festival in the St. Louis area has been canceled amid the coronavirus concerns.

Organizers of Cherokee Street’s festival said it will not happen on May 2 this year.

Below is the statement issued by organizers:

“Festival organizers have been monitoring the public health crisis closely and have been in conversation with the City. Given their restrictions on issuing festival permits at this time and the CDC requirements limiting gatherings for the next eight weeks, it is no longer possible to move forward organizing a festival of this scale for May.

We know that this festival is a huge lifeline for many on our street. Our street hosts this festival each year first and foremost to celebrate and support Cherokee Street’s Hispanic and small business community and no virus will stop us from rallying for that community.

During the coming weeks, please do whatever you can to support the people and places on our street that are already feeling the pain from this crisis. Order take out. Buy a gift certificate. Check in with your neighbors, your favorite bartender or musician.

As this crisis passes, we hope to channel our festival plans into other dates and formats to support and celebrate Cherokee Street. Stay tuned for more info and please join us when we do get together. We all will need it.”

The festival brings out thousands of people each year.

