Circle K gas offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas Thursday afternoon at St. Louis locations

In addition, customers will save 50% off food and beverages from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, and 50% off car washes starting at 6 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — For just three hours on Thursday, Circle K gas customers are being treated to 30 cents off each gallon of fuel bought at St. Louis stations.

The fuel discount will run from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at St. Louis stations and 5,000 other locations across the United States.

In addition, customers will save 50% off food and beverages from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, and 50% off car washes starting at 6 a.m.

The discounts come as part of the gas station chain's "Circle K Day" celebrations.

Most locations will also be giving out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards which give 10 cents off per gallon through the rest of 2023.

For a list of participating Circle K locations and more information on Circle K Day, click here.