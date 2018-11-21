ST LOUIS — A St. Louis Development Corp. analysis says a fund set up by Major League Soccer owners would cover the potential demolition of a downtown stadium.

Public versus private ownership of the proposed stadium has become a point of contention with lawmakers, as some worry that the city could be stuck with a big bill for improvements or demolition if the league folds.

Jonathan Ferry, major project manager for the city, said Wednesday that he calculated the fund would generate $22.2 million over 25 years. He said based on similar-sized demolitions, the demolition of the stadium, just west of Union Station, would cost $17.9 million to $23.9 million in about 2047.

St. Louis Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia said last week that the fund would generate only $9.5 million after 30 years, as she sought to ensure the city does not own the stadium. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and others want the city to own it, saying that the team’s ownership group would also be responsible, via a lease, for ongoing upkeep, maintenance and improvements. They also reason that the city could market the property, just off Interstate 64, to a business.

Ferry said his analysis considers Texas Stadium in Arlington, which cost $6 million to raze in 2010.

The St. Louis fund would come from 2.5 percent of an amusement tax, which totals 5 percent. Ferry said the analysis projected 91 percent attendance for events, with capacity at 20,000 for several years. Ticket prices start at $32, according to the analysis, and grow roughly 5 percent annually. Ferry also expected 14 special events a year, with total attendance of about 60,000 for those.

In the first years, total ticket revenue would be $15 million to $17 million, according to the analysis.

To read the rest of this story CLICK HERE.

© Exclusive to KSDK