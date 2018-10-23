University City. Mo. — The city of St. Louis’ Preservation Board on Monday granted preliminary approval to Joe Edwards’ plans to construct an indoor mini golf facility in the Delmar Loop.

Edwards, the owner of multiple businesses in the Delmar Loop, has plans to open Magic Mini Golf at 6160 Delmar Blvd., adjacent to a vacant historic church that he plans to renovate. According to Preservation Board documents, the two-story mini golf facility will connect to the church building.

Magic Mini Golf is to include an 18-hole mini golf course as well as a 16-foot Ferris wheel acquired from The Muny. The facility will feature a kitchen, bar, basketball, shuffleboard, amusement games and display cases with “golf and magic-related toys, figurines and art,” according to plans announced in July.

Edwards told the Business Journal Tuesday that he doesn’t have a firm price yet for the development.

“It won’t be inexpensive, I’ll tell you that,” Edwards said.

Kiku Obata & Co. is architect on the project. City records show a $3.2 million building permit at the site was applied for earlier this month.

