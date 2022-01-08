City Foundry, department of public health host vaccine clinic

Anyone 12 years old and up could receive a free shot.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health hosted a vaccine clinic at The City Foundry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone 12 years old and up could receive a free shot.

“It was quick and easy, I didn’t feel any pain,” Elizabeth Carty said.

Her mother, Dianne, brought her to get a booster shot before heading on a religious trip to Washington D.C.

“We are going talk to senators and people who work in D.C. about political issues that we are representing," she adds.

Dianne said she wants leaders to continue to provide vaccine opportunities, especially as cases continue to rise.