City Foundry STL gives small businesses much-needed boost

ST. LOUIS — On Small Business Saturday, the WintrMrket event at the City Foundry STL gave local businesses a place to show off their goods.



"We are a local apparel brand that focuses on everything there is to love about St. Louis," said Sami Maurer owner of Series Six Apparel.



From clothes to jewelry to sweets, small businesses opened up pop-up shops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday at City Foundry STL. The event was organized by Collections by Joya, a jewelry business started by a St. Louis woman that has gained attention from nationwide retailers.



"Twenty local businesses here today and we've been really excited for this winter festival as a safe way to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday," said Will Smith, City Foundry's Asset Manager.



Held outdoors and social distancing protocol in place, small businesses used the time to reconnect with customers during a tough year.