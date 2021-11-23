City Foundry hosting winter markets, adding 3 holiday pop-up shops

The WintrMarkt is each Saturday and Sunday starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 19. Each will feature more than 50 local businesses.

ST. LOUIS — What do sneakers, modern design and apparel all have in common? They're the latest shops opening at City Foundry STL. But just like that Black Friday deal on a smart TV, they won't last long.

In fact, the three are pop-up stores part of "Holidays at City Foundry" which will also include a winter market. City Foundry STL opened its food hall earlier this summer and now it's adding on retail options as well.

Sanctioned Sneaker Collective (the above photo) is one of the three new pop-up shops. They're open from Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature "the largest selection of rare and exclusive Jordans, Yeezys and Dunks in St. Louis."

Artifox opens up Nov. 26 and promises to be a space where guests can "physically experience the online shop's modern furniture and accessories." They'll be open for you to browse from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Golden Gems is bringing a Holiday Edit Pop-up Shop to City Foundry. They'll have apparel, accessories and a collection of giftable moments. The shop opens up Friday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Their hours will be Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We have so many talented local retailers in St. Louis, and our goal at City Foundry STL is to give them a platform to showcase their unique brands in one destination. We have already had such a great response from the community to Fresh Thyme and VibeSzn, and now with additional pop-up retailers, we’re creating a shopping destination this holiday season at City Foundry STL,” said Will Smith of New + Found, in a press release.

City Foundry will also host a WintrMarkt each Saturday and Sunday starting Nov. 27. Each will feature more than 50 local businesses from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a gift wrapping station from STLMade in case you don't want to fuss with the tape and paper yourself. Also on tap for the market will be a pop-up bar from Schlafly Beer. The markets run through Dec. 19.

Earlier this month, Fresh Thyme Market and VibeSzn opened permanent locations at City Foundry. Other retail shops are coming this spring.