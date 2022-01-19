City Foundry STL to add retail shop featuring local, women-owned brands

Procure by The Women’s Creative will be across from City Foundry's Food Hall and will have a curated selection of items including skincare, beauty and other items.

ST. LOUIS — A retail shop featuring women-owned, local brands will open next month at City Foundry STL, the mixed-use redevelopment in St. Louis' Midtown.

Procure by The Women’s Creative, to be located across from City Foundry's Food Hall, will feature a curated selection of items including skincare, beauty, lifestyle, apparel, accessories and home goods, emphasizing wellness and self-care, officials said.

Starting in mid-February, Procure will be open from Wednesday through Sunday for in-person shopping as well as gatherings in its lounge, officials said. The boutique initially will feature more than 20 brands with others to be added to an online store slated to open later this spring.

The retail concept was inspired by Procure Marketplace, a series of monthly vendor markets organized by The Women's Creative that began in 2017 and from March through October 2021 were held at City Foundry. Procure Marketplace has offered more than 400 women-owned brands since its launch in 2017, officials said.

The Women's Creative is a membership-based community that offers women business owners resources such education, sales and networking opportunities. It's headquartered at MPWR STL, a co-working space and incubator for women-owned businesses located at 2815 Locust St. in St. Louis.

“Elevating voices is at the heart of our mission at City Foundry STL, and we’re very proud to have The Women’s Creative as a partner,” Will Smith of City Foundry STL developer New + Found said in a statement. “The Women’s Creative does an excellent job of making sure talented women are seen and heard, and it is with great pride that we welcome these business owners into our space with a dedicated storefront to further promote their brand and achieve their goals.”