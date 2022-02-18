City Museum, Magic House up for USA Today's best children's museum award

As of Friday, Feb. 18., the City Museum is holding steady in the top spot in the voting with the Magic House at No. 3.

ST. LOUIS — Two of the most unique attractions in town are up for some national recognition.

The City Museum in downtown St. Louis and the Magic House in Kirkwood are up for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Children's Museum. The two were picked as nominees by a panel of experts and 10Best editors from USA Today.

As of Friday, Feb. 18., the City Museum is holding steady in the top spot in the voting with the Magic House at No. 3.

You can vote for either museum through March 14 by clicking here.

Do you want to work at the City Museum? They're hiring, and here's how you can find out more:

City Museum is hosting an in-person job fair this weekend from Feb. 18-21.

Part-time and seasonal positions are available for floor staff, retail associates, facilities and groundskeepers and members of the food and beverage team.

Resumes are encouraged but not required. Weekend and evening availability is preferred.

Wages begin at $12-13 per hour and applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The perks of working at City Museum include a fun environment, free admission for employees and their friends and family, tickets to other attractions and events in St. Louis, monthly prizes and free access to other Premiere Parks nationwide.

Interested workers can apply online here.