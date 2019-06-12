ST. LOUIS — TIME for Kids released its list of ‘world’s coolest places 2019’ and a St. Louis spot made the list.

City Museum made its ‘play’ list alongside the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London, United Kingdom and Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Canada.

TIME said to assemble its first annual list, it got input from trusted experts – kids. They gathered nominations from a network of ‘TIME for Kids’ reporters and young readers from around the world.

‘We're excited to be named one of TIME for Kids' 50 Coolest Places in the World. To celebrate, we're giving away a 4-pack of 2020 memberships ($160 value). Enter to win here: https://citymuseum.org/giveaways/.’ City Museum tweeted.

