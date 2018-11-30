ST. LOUIS – The City Museum is hosting a sensory-friendly day on Sunday, Dec. 2.

There will be accommodations made for guests with autism and sensory processing disorders. The museum will have reduced noise and lighting along with a designated quiet area for everyone to have fun and an interactive experience.

It will cost $14 per person plus tax for anyone over the age of 3. The sensory-friendly day goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Richter at kelly@citymuseum.org or call 314-231-2489, ext. 117.

Last year, the City Museum held the same kind of event for the first time. 5 On Your Side’s Christmas Coleman attended with her son Max. He was diagnosed with Autism when he was 2 years old.

READ MORE: City Museum holds fun day for kids with autism

The Saint Louis Zoo will host a sensory night for individuals on the autism spectrum and others who may benefit from a sensory friendly experience on Dec. 10.

MORE: Saint Louis Zoo hosting sensory night in December

© 2018 KSDK