ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis area spots are among the best children’s museums in the country.

City Museum came in second and the Magic House took the third spot in USA Today’s ‘10Best.’

The polls closed on Feb. 17.

Both spots are must-see attractions for visitors young and old when you're in St. Louis.

More about City Museum

It is located at 750 N. 16th Street

It’s housed in the 10-story, 600,000 square-foot warehouse of the International Shoe Company. It’s a mixture of children’s playground, funhouse and architectural marvel made out of found and repurposed objects. It first opened in 1997.

Tickets cost $16 for ages 3 and up. General admission does not include rooftop access.

More about Magic House

It is located at 516 S. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood

The Magic House engages children with hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills.

It first opened in 1979 in a quaint 5,500 square-foot Victorian mansion. Over the years, it grew into what it is now – 55,000 square-feet of exhibits, serving more than 600,000 visitors annually.

It costs $12 for ages one and above.

