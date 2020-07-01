ST. LOUIS — The City Museum is hosting a sensory-friendly day on Sunday.

It said sensory-sensitive friends can enjoy the museum with less light, noise and a quiet area to retreat.

There will be accommodations made for guests with autism and sensory processing disorders. The museum will have reduced noise and lighting along with a designated quiet area for everyone to have fun and an interactive experience.

It’ll cost $16 on Jan. 12 and start at 11 a.m. and go through 5 p.m.

The museum held a sensory-friendly day in 2019 and 2018.

