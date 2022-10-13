The City Museum is turning 25, here's how you can join the celebration

If you want to celebrate with the City Museum, there will be events celebrating the milestone throughout the year.

ST. LOUIS — An iconic St. Louis attraction is celebrating its 25th anniversary Thursday.

City Museum will kick off a year of events Thursday to mark its 25th anniversary.

There will be a private celebration unveiling a new timeline exhibition Thursday night. The exhibition celebrates one of the world's most unusual and amazing attractions.

The Cassilly family, who founded and created the City Museum, will be joined at the event by other people who helped turn the City Museum into the landmark that it is.

