City of Edwardsville to host virtual shoebox parade on Sept. 5

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The city of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first Edwardsville Shoebox parade on Sunday, Sept. 5.

This parade will be held virtually and will be on the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation website at 9 a.m.

The parade will allow local families, children, nonprofits, school organizations, local sports teams and businesses to build a small float that will be featured on the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

“This is a fun way for families in the community to get creative. It is also a great way to showcase a club, nonprofit or business in the community,” said Trina Vetter, Special Events Coordinator for Edwardsville Parks and Recreation.

Floats do not necessarily need to be made out of a shoebox. Anyone who would like to enter is encouraged to be as creative as they want with items from their home or office as long as the size is not larger than 9” x 13” in order to fit in the backdrop screen area.

Those who are interested in the event can fill out a submission form on the Parks and Recreation website and drop it off with their float at the Edwardsville City Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There is a small fee for local businesses to enter. That fee will be used to purchase gift card prizes from local businesses and divided among the seven prize categories which are:

Best Commercial Float

Best Family/Individual Float

Best Nonprofit Float

Best Educational Organization – School Club or Group

Best Sports Team

The next two categories can be won by any submission and can be given to the winner of an individual category or another entry.