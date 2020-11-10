City of Kimmswick looks for financial support after important festivals canceled due to COVID-19

The Apple Butter and Strawberry Festivals, which generate 80% of the city's revenue, were canceled this year due to COVID-19

KIMMSWICK, Mo. — While the city of Kimmswick, MO is incredibly rich in its history, it is looking much less that way in the present day economically.

That is all because the Apple Butter and Strawberry Festivals, which generate 80% of the city's revenue, were canceled this year due to COVID-19.

In a post on the city's website, the Mayor of Kimmswick, Phil Stang, reached out to the public for support, saying Kimmswick is "staring into a financial black hole".

On top of the economic impact of the cancelation of the Strawberry and Apple Butter Festivals, the city already spent $150,000 of non-reimbursable funds in 2019 in order to fund its flood-fighting efforts.

The festivals were also canceled in 2019 due to safety reasons.

COVID-19 forced many businesses in the city to close long-term, only adding to its economic struggles.

"By year’s end, Kimmswick will, for all practical purposes, be out of money," Mayor Stang said in a post on the city's website.

Mayor Stang also said the city has explored relief in the form of federal, state and county funding, with no success.

"We will have no employees or city services, without outside help," added Stang.

Mayor Stang is reaching out to the public for donations in order for the city to overcome its economic struggles.

Click here If you would like to donate to the City of Kimmswick.

"If you love Kimmswick and/or historic places, please consider a donation to save Kimmswick, any amount will help," Mayor Stang said.