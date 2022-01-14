City of St. Louis declares Jan. 14, 2022 as 'PJ Randhawa Day'

5 On Your Side investigative journalist PJ Randhawa's work led to changes in St. Louis. She now heads to KING 5 in Seattle.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis declared Jan. 14, 2022 as "PJ Randhawa Day" in the city to recognize her important work as a 5 On Your Side investigative journalist.

City of St. Louis Alderman Joseph Vaccaro presented the proclamation and thanked her for shedding light on changes that could make the city better.

The recognition came as Randhawa was tapped to join KSDK sister station, KING 5 News in Seattle, as an investigative journalist on their Facing Race team. Facing Race is a weekly series on racism and racial inequity.

Randhawa starts in Seattle at the end of January.

Vaccaro also sponsored a City of St. Louis resolution, honoring Randhawa. Resolution Number 155 reads:

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by this Honorable Board of Alderman of the City of St. Louis that we pause in our deliberations to congratulate Ms. PJ Randhawa on her many contributions to the City of St. Louis.

