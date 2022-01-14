x
City of St. Louis declares Jan. 14, 2022 as 'PJ Randhawa Day'

5 On Your Side investigative journalist PJ Randhawa's work led to changes in St. Louis. She now heads to KING 5 in Seattle.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis declared Jan. 14, 2022 as "PJ Randhawa Day" in the city to recognize her important work as a 5 On Your Side investigative journalist.

City of St. Louis Alderman Joseph Vaccaro presented the proclamation and thanked her for shedding light on changes that could make the city better.

The recognition came as Randhawa was tapped to join KSDK sister station, KING 5 News in Seattle, as an investigative journalist on their Facing Race team. Facing Race is a weekly series on racism and racial inequity.

Randhawa starts in Seattle at the end of January.

Vaccaro also sponsored a City of St. Louis resolution, honoring Randhawa. Resolution Number 155 reads:

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by this Honorable Board of Alderman of the City of St. Louis that we pause in our deliberations to congratulate Ms. PJ Randhawa on her many contributions to the City of St. Louis.

Read some investigations from Randhawa:

Imaging clinic shuts down after patients say their mammograms missed cancer

St. Louis Aldermanic committee finds tow lot owed money to owners of auctioned cars

'We're just praying that our kids don't come home with lead poisoning' | Hidden lead dangers inside and out at Saint Louis Public Schools

St. Louis EMT battles for COVID-19 workers' comp while waiting for lung transplant

She put her father in a nursing home and he ended up being killed by a convicted murderer

Doctor questions Alton teen's diabetes death

We wish PJ the best of luck in Seattle!

