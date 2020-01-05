City of St. Louis orders people in tent encampments to be out by Friday morning, ArchCity Defenders files emergency lawsuit

During a press conference earlier in the week, Mayor Lyda Krewson said the camps are illegal and create a dangerous risk of the spread of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has ordered people that are living in two tent encampments in the downtown St. Louis area to be out by Friday at 10 a.m.

The tent encampments are located outside City Hall on Market Street.

During a press conference earlier in the week, Mayor Lyda Krewson said the camps are illegal and create a dangerous risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is a pretty serious health threat to have these individuals mixing it up, not practicing social distancing, living in this group situation,” she said.

Krewson said the city has been reaching out to everyone in the tent encampments, trying to persuade them to go into the housing that the city has available for them.

"There are now sufficient shelter openings for the 50 or so individuals who remain living in the encampments downtown. For their health and safety, and for the health and safety of the broader community, the City will continue to have safe and secure shelter available for these individuals," the city posted on its website on April 29.

Friday morning, ArchCity Defenders filed an emergency lawsuit and applied for a temporary restraining order to stop the displacement of approximately 50 people from tent encampments.

ArchCity Defenders is a holistic legal advocacy organization.

According to a press release from ArchCity Defenders, this is the second time ArchCity Defenders has filed an application for a temporary restraining order and lawsuit against the City of St. Louis on behalf of people who are unhoused.

In April 2017, ACD and SLU Law Legal Clinics tried to halt the City from warehousing homeless men in the Forestry Department’s Weed Control building on Tucker Avenue, citing uninhabitable and inadequate shelter conditions.

The City of St. Louis remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice.