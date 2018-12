SUNSET HILLS, Mo - The City of Sunset Hills announced on Saturday they will be taking over ownership of Sunset Hills Lakes Golf Course.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department will operate the course, which was donated to the city by doctor Steve Bander.

In a release, the city says it will be enlisting an outside engineering firm to help gather public input to help evaluate the most beneficial use of the 122 acres.

© 2018 KSDK