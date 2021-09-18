St. Louis police cracking down on downtown juvenile violations with curfew

The department released a public notice for large groups of teens who gather downtown. Parents could face citations as well.

ST. LOUIS — In an effort to reduce crime downtown, St. Louis police are tightening up.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department put a curfew in place for juveniles in the downtown area. In a statement, the department says, "While we want everyone to have a safe and fun experience downtown, disorderly conduct and criminal activity will not be tolerated."

The public notice goes on to say that recently police have experienced large groups of disruptive teens hanging out downtown in the early morning hours on weekends.

The curfew will reflect those unruly hours lasting from midnight until 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekdays.

Parents should pick their child up within 45 minutes of being notified of a curfew violation, or they could be subject to citations for "Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor," according to police.

This is a part of the new Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, as well as patrols.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html