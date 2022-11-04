A new event is coming to Washington Avenue, and organizers want it to become an annual tradition

Washington Avenue will be blocked off between Tucker Boulevard and 14th Street for a giant block party showcasing the music, art and culture of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A new event is coming to downtown St. Louis this spring.

The inaugural City Social will be held on April 29 from 4-9 p.m. Washington Avenue will be blocked off between Tucker Boulevard and 14th Street for a giant block party showcasing the music, art and culture of St. Louis.

The party will be split into three sections: Music Row, the Kickback Corner and Art Alley.

Music Row will feature local bands and musical acts to get people moving, and street performers to add some energy. The street performers will include acrobats, stilt walkers and hula hoopers.

On the other side of the party is the Kickback Corner for people looking to relax with friends. There will be additional seating, relaxed DJ music and a selfie room pop-up exhibit.

Down 13th Street from Washington Avenue to St. Charles Street will be Art Alley. The live art installations will feature local artists that organizers said are "sure to wow and inspire."

"We're so excited to kick off what we hope becomes a favorite annual tradition in St. Louis," said Sarah Arnosky Ko, Vice President of Greater St. Louis, Inc. "We invite everyone who lives, works or just likes to visit Downtown to come out and gather, dance, enjoy a drink with friends and support our local businesses and artists."