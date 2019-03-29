ST. LOUIS – There’s new sculptures coming to the Citygarden in downtown St. Louis.

To celebrate 10 years of the garden’s opening – the Gateway Foundation will install two temporary and one permanent new sculpture this spring and summer.

The first piece, ‘Unzip the Earth,’ is a giant zipper made of stainless steel and bricks. It will be installed in time for the Cardinals home opener on April 4. You can find it on the south lawn of the garden near eighth street. This sculpture will be temporary and removed in the fall.

Gateway will install another sculpture on May 8, which will be permanent. Details of this sculpture have not been announced. The other temporary one will be installed on June 6.

Citygarden opened July 1, 2009 and become one of St. Louis’ top attractions.