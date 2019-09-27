CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The rural community of Clarksville has won a nearly $700,000 federal grant to design a movable flood wall that could protect the northeast Missouri town from the Mississippi River.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves said Friday that the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration will award $695,310 for an engineering analysis for the movable wall. Clarksville will chip in an additional $14,190 for the study.

Clarksville Mayor Jo Anne Smiley said the grant is "another baby step" toward finally obtaining the long-sought flood wall. The town of about 450 people has faced flooding in all but one of the past 20 years.

The Missouri budget includes $2 million for a Clarksville flood wall, but the total project is estimated at $4.5 million.

Smiley said she hopes to apply for additional federal funds.

Flood protection is too expensive for many vulnerable towns CLARKSVILLE, Mo. - Small towns on some of the nation's most flood-prone rivers are struggling to afford flood-protection systems. Most communities along America's rivers have some sort of flood protection - usually a concrete wall or an earthen levee. But a few places can't afford it, such as Clarksville, Missouri; Watertown, South Dakota; and Hamburg, Iowa.

