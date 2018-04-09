CLAYTON, Mo. — Are you thinking about trying a new class in fitness but you’re not sure what to do or what you’d like?

Well, you’re in luck!

TruFusion is offering anyone and everyone the chance to participate in up to eight free classes as part of its "STL Celebration Day" event.

TruFusion is a group fitness studio in Clayton that offers a wide variety of classes including: yoga, hot yoga, barre, Pilates, boxing and many others. The facility is also offering free studio tours during the event.

A donation to Pedal the Cause will be made for each guest attending a class or studio tour, according to the press release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a typical TruFusion experience,” said studio owner Joe Goldberg. “Usually, to achieve such a blended work-out experience across several disciplines, people have to pay for memberships at three or more studios to find the diversity we provide in one space. We encourage St. Louisans to come out, take a tour, experience a class and see what TruFusion is all about.”

Anyone attending the event who signs up for a membership will receive one month for free. The studio also offers membership discounts for students, teachers, nurses, first responders, active military, veterans and employees of charitable organizations.

The studio also features a restaurant and retail boutique and offers Thai massage, childcare and personal training.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m September 15 at the TruFusion studio located at 7447 Forsyth Boulevard. Registration will be on-site the day of the event.

