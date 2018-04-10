CLAYTON, Mo. — A hotel was evacuated Thursday evening and will be closed overnight after a water main break in one of the basement levels of the building.

Firefighters said there was a water main break in the second subfloor of the Clayton Sheraton. Firefighters said the damage was isolated to that level of the building, which mostly holds banquet rooms.

People were allowed back into the building to get their belongings, but the hotel is closed. There is no structural damage, but the hotel is without water and elevator service.

