CLAYTON, Mo. — A hotel was evacuated Thursday evening after a water main break in one of the basement levels of the building.

Firefighters said there was a water main break in the second subfloor of the Clayton Sheraton. Firefighters said the damage was isolated to that level of the building, which mostly holds banquet rooms.

People will not be allowed back into the building until a building inspector determines there is no threat to the structure of the building.

