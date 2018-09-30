CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton released its report on the police officers who stopped a group of Washington University students to question them about a dine and dash at IHOP.

Back in July, the manager of the IHOP on Brentwood Boulevard called police to say four young black men left without paying their bill.

Clayton police stopped a group of 10 black Washington University students walking away from the restaurant.

When they returned to IHOP, the manager said they had the wrong people and they were allowed to leave.

But the stop drew outrage over claims of racial bias, and the family of one student filed a complaint with Clayton.

The city says after an investigation, it found the officers were acting within the department's policies and procedures when they made the stop.

They also said officers planned to bring the IHOP manager to the students but the students volunteered to walk back to the restaurant instead.

To read the entire report, click here. To hear audio from police radios, see the dash cam and security video, click here.

© 2018 KSDK