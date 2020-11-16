Clayton police asking for help to identify man who exposed himself to juvenile customers at Starbucks

Police said the man is also a person of interest in burglaries from two officer buildings in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton police are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the photo above in connection with an incident that happened at an area Starbucks.

According to a release from the Clayton Police Department, the man went into the Starbucks at 7645 Wydown Blvd. just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and inappropriately exposed himself to juvenile customers. Police said he left the store between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. and was last seen walking northbound on S. Hanley Road.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing eyeglasses, a red and white checkered short-sleeved shirt, red pants and a red fedora style hat. Police believe he is between 60 and 70 years old.

He's also a person of interest in burglaries from two office buildings in the Clayton central business district. Police said he is associated with an older model silver of gray Buick sedan and may identify himself as "Andre."

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-290-8420 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or by email at tips@stlrcs.org.