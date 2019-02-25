CLAYTON, Mo. — Buying or selling something online?

There is now a safer place to meet for the transaction.

In recent years, there have a number of police departments creating safe zones to help online sellers and buyers make the exchange, but one local department is taking it a bit further with your safety in mind.

It's an old rule: make your online deals in public. Ron Horak and his wife have been doing this for as long as they can remember.

"I think its fantastic," he said.

However, sometimes an outdoor, public spot isn't good enough. Online trades, swaps and sells are a criminal hotbed. Crooks are using websites like Facebook and Craigslist to find victims to mug, rob, shoot or even kill.

"There's a situation where you never know with people today so having it here is a safe spot to do the transaction," he said.

For his safety, Horak uses a Sunset Hills police parking lot to sell his items, but Clayton police suggest people come into their lobby where they'll be watching your every move.

"Our priority is to make sure everyone is safe," Corporal Jenny Schwartz said.

The department has a program to let buyers and sellers use the station's lobby as a meeting place to complete transactions.

"If you come inside the building, you are under our surveillance cameras and there's a chance there's going to be an officer on scene," she said.

Officers can also run background checks on merchandise to make sure it isn't stolen and be on hand during bargaining.

"We do have people come in and ask if we can standby to make sure everything goes smoothly, " she said.

While Horak said he's okay selling his items in a parking lot, he said it's all about being proactive and making sure your safety comes first.

"I think it's a great idea especially if it's a female or comfortable doing it by themselves," he said.

Police said you don't have to live in Clayton to take advantage of the program. The program can be used after hours and on weekends.