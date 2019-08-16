CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton police are asking for your help finding whoever broke into an office building.

Police say it happened back in July in the one hundred block of South Central. He stole about $2,000 worth of office equipment.

Police are also looking for a white flatbed truck they believe he was driving.

Call police if you know who it is.

