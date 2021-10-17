Clean Sweep: clearing the way for a promising future in North St. Louis

Their efforts have knocked down 17 abandoned buildings in 2021, according to the Urban League.

ST. LOUIS — The Regional Business Council, Urban League, and other community partners organized the final “Clean Sweep” for 2021 in the College Hill neighborhood.

"We see this can be a catalyst,” James Clark, Urban League said. “Not with immediate gratification only but we can establish long term and build off this momentum."

Clark says with so much friction in the city, he hopes knocking down dilapidated buildings and cleaning up lots will create a bridge for more peace. Clark said 17 abandoned properties were knocked down this year, clearing the way for a better tomorrow.

Buildings were knocked down, weeds and overgrowth were cleared. Leaders say neighbors will come even closer together in their new neighborhood.

According to Clark, Saturday’s event had the most volunteers this year, with over 250 pairs of helping hands.



The Urban League said they want to be the bridge that will bring long-overdue investment and attention to black neighborhoods.

Leaders from the community level all of the way up to Congresswoman Cori Bush helped out.